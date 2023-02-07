Abdul Hadi’s health improving, says pol-sec (Updated)

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s (pix) health is improving. The news was shared by his political secretary, Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman, via his Instagram account (Instastory) today.

“Alhamdulillah, Tok Guru’s condition is improving, better and (he is) under medical observation. He spends his free time reading and writing. He is preparing two new articles and discussing current affairs.

According to the Bachok MP, Abdul Hadi also conveyed his greetings to everyone and thanked them for their prayers.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi’s son, Muhammad Khalil said his father’s health was deteriorating, and he (Abdul Hadi) had been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to Muhammad Khalil, his father, who is also Marang MP, fell ill after attending the launch of Terengganu PAS Youth’s election machinery in Marang on June 27.

Abdul Hadi was allowed to return home at 2 pm today, said Terengganu Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman told Bernama when contacted.

He added that Abdul Hadi was admitted over a fever and not heart problems.

“Several state councillors, Terengganu PAS leaders and I visited him at noon. I contacted his family and was told he is now at his home in Rhu Rendang (Marang),“ he added. - Bernama