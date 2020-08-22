Abdul Hadi to clarify PAS’ participation in PN registration: Ahmad Zahid

TANJUNG MALIM: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang will clarify the party’s participation in a pro-tem committee to formally register Perikatan Nasional as a coalition.

While there has been no official announcement on the matter, there have been media reports quoting PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan as saying that PAS was now part of a pro-tem committee with Bersatu to officially register PN as a coalition.

Speaking to reporters today, Ahmad Zahid said he is scheduled to meet Abdul Hadi in Slim River, here at 9pm tomorrow during their respective parties campaign rounds in the Slim state by-election.

“As known now, PAS has joined with Bersatu to register their parties as an official partnership in PN and this will be clarified further (by Abdul Hadi) tomorrow.

“I am sure there is a specific message in this in which Muafakat Nasional will be strengthened further, where it involves not only Umno and PAS, but an approach where all Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties firmly stick together,” he said at the Ziarah Kasih programme at Felda Gunung Besout 2, near here today.

Umno had before this made a decision not to join PN and stated that its backing would only based on the support of Barisan MPs in the federal government and several state governments.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had asked Sabah BN chairman and State Umno Chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to resolve an alleged dispute in the state party leadership by engaging all parties in talks.

“I for one do not see any problems but maybe there is a clash of opinions and I have asked Datuk Seri Bung Moktar to engage all parties so that victory (in the Sabah state election) will eventually be ours.

“There is a Sabah Umno liaison committee meeting scheduled today and I will get feedback from him (Bung Moktar) tomorrow on what can be done to ensure wins for the BN candidates,” he said.

Sabah Umno leaders prior to this had not agreed with Bung Moktar’s appointment to lead the BN machinery in the upcoming state election on the grounds that he was still facing charges in court.

The Election Commission has fixed Sept 26 as polling day, with nominations on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22. - Bernama