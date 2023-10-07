Abdul Hadi under probe over alleged racial remarks: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) is being investigated for his recent remarks where he allegedly touched on the 3R (royalty, religion and race) sensitivities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) deputy director (Forensics and Strategic Planning) Datuk S. Suresh Kumar said the investigation was carried out following Abdul Hadi’s statement that DAP intends to retain the meaning of Islam in the Federal Constitution based on the colonialist’s interpretation, which upholds liberalism and freedoms espoused by the West.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Division D5, CID Bukit Aman, under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said in a statement today.

Suresh Kumar said that the statement is believed to be made through a post on Abdul Hadi’s Facebook on July 8 and published in a local news portal on the same day.

He advised the public not to make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation process.

“Stern action will be taken against any party that threatens public order and national security,” he said. - Bernama