PUTRAJAYA: Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) has been appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for a two-year term, which will take effect on Saturday.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a statement today said the Abdul Hamid’s appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and recommendation of the Police Commission.

“The appointment of Abdul Hamid as the new IGP is on contract basis for a term of two years effective May 4 this year until May 3, 2021. It is done in accordance with Article 140 (4) and (5) of the Federal Consitution,” he said.

Abdul Hamid will replace Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun who will go on a mandatory retirement on May 3.

Born on Aug 7, 1958, in Kuala Lumpur, Abdul Hamid has held various important posts in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including as the principal assistant director of the External Intelligence Division (E3) and director of Bukit Aman Special Branch.

Based on his vast experience in the force, Abdul Hamid has a high level of competence and leadership to take the helm of the police force.

In the statement, Muhyiddin, who is also the Chairman of the Police Commission, also expressed his appreciation to Mohamad Fuzi for all the contributions and service rendered during his tenure as the IGP since Sept 4, 2017. — Bernama