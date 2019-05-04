Abdul Hamid fitting choice as IGP: Patriot

KUALA LUMPUR: Patriot has welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) taking over from Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, saying he is the best choice for the post.

Patriot president BG (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji, in congratulating Abdul Hamid, said his appointment is set to change the image of the force that has been mired in several controversies of serious corruption and abuses among some of its members.

“Abdul Hamid has integrity, a leadership quality that is very significant to raise the battered image of the police force and to raise the morale of the men and women in blue.

The IGP and the police force have very important roles to play in stemming the rising tide of ethno-religious sentiments played by opposition politicians and in combating the scourge of terror, he said in statement here today.

“Patriot is ever willing to offer support to the IGP and the police force when necessary. Patriot wishes Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi happy retirement,” he said. - Bernama