Abdul Karim: Drug problem among S’wak youth under control

KUCHING: The drug problem among students in Sarawak is still under control, said Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (PEMADAM) Sarawak branch director Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix).

Abdul Karim, who is also the state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said although the state is the size of the Peninsula, the number of students who tested positive for drugs has shown a downward trend.

He said that, as of July, 12 cases were recorded compared to 116 cases throughout 2022 and 141 cases in 2020.

“This shows that efforts carried out by PEMADAM and the collaboration among the related agencies, such as the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and police have proved successful.

“We can maintain the drug index among youth at a low level through various interventions and counselling,” he told a media conference at the symbolic handing over of the Drug Prevention Education poster here today.

Also present were Sarawak Education director Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad, Sarawak AADK director Iskandar Turkee, Sarawak Education Department Student Development Sector deputy director Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad and Sarawak PEMADAM executive secretary Munawwar Ismail.

Earlier, Abdul Karim said a total of 1,500 posters would be distributed to 193 schools in the state for the drug awareness campaign to prevent drug abuse among students. -Bernama