Abdul Latif grateful for acquittal; wants to focus on family

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Endau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi expressed his gratitude for the Sessions Court’s decision today, which acquitted and discharged him of charges of corruption and money laundering, amounting to RM35.7 million, five years ago.

Abdul Latif, when met outside the court, said he now wants to spend more time with his family.

“I am grateful to Allah SWT, my family, lawyers and friends who are always with me. Now, I will spend more time with my family,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Latif, 56, together with his son, Ahmad Fauzan Hatim, 30, ‘sujud syukur’ (prostration of gratitude) in the courtroom after the verdict, delivered by Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

Abdul Latif, in a batik shirt, was also seen hugging his wife, Datin Nor Karmila Md Nor, outside the courtroom, tearful yet happy with the decision.

Also acquitted and discharged was real estate consultant, Amir Shariffuddin Abd Raub, 49.

Kamaruddin made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against the three of them.

Abdul Latif was charged with 33 counts of corruption and 13 counts of money laundering, while Ahmad Fauzan Hatim was charged with four counts of money laundering, and Amir Shariffuddin was charged with 33 counts of corruption and four counts of money laundering.

On April 21, 2019, the Johor Bahru Sessions Court acquitted and discharged Abdul Latif of 37 charges of corruption and money laundering amounting to over RM30 million.

However, on Nov 7, 2021, the High Court ordered the former state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman and the two others to enter their defence following a ruling by Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar, that the Sessions Court had erred in its decision.

Meanwhile, deputy director I, Legal and Prosecution Division of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, who led the prosecution, said that he would file an appeal next week. - Bernama