KUALA LUMPUR: Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob has been appointed as the new deputy chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) effective today.

Abdul Rahman replaces Vice Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya who is currently on leave before compulsory retirement on April 8 next year.

The pinning of rank and handover of duties ceremony between Abdul Rahman and Khairul Anuar was witnessed by RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany.

Abdul Rahman, 54, has held key positions during his 37 years of service including as KD Perak commanding officer, senior fleet officer, submarine commander, Mindanao International Monitoring Team 8, Naval 2 region commander and as Eastern Fleet commander.

Born in Johor Bahru, Johor, Abdul Rahman has a Masters degree in Defence and Strategic studies from the University of Melbourne and also has expertise in submarines.

Earlier, Mohd Reza in his speech expressed confidence that the new leadership could elevate RMN’s name at the international stage. — Bernama