Abdul Razak Musa appointed as new Solicitor-General

KUALA LUMPUR: The Judicial and Legal Service Commission Crime Prevention Board chairman, Datuk Abdul Razak Musa has been appointed as the new Solicitor-General (SG) to replace Datuk Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek who will retire next week.

Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun confirmed Abdul Razak’s appointment and said he would assume office on July 14.

The SG assists the AG and is by law empowered to perform any of the functions that can be performed by the AG. This is provided for under Section 40A of the Eleventh Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

Under subsection 376(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the SG shall have all powers of a Deputy Public Prosecutor and shall act as a Public Prosecutor in the absence or inability of the AG to act.

The SG is also responsible for civil matters, interviews, intakes, transfers, postings and promotions of officers and any other duties directed by the AG.

Abdul Razak, 58, will be assisted by Datuk Siti Zainab Omar, the current SG II.

Abdul Razak who hails from Kampong Gajah, Perak, had held various positions in the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and judiciary including deputy public prosecutor, Kelantan state legal adviser, and legal and prosecution director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He began his career as a magistrate in Teluk Intan, Perak on July, 12 1986 and was appointed as the Crime Prevention Board chairman on Sept 1, 2016.