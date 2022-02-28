Abdul Taib continues service as S’wak Governor for another two years

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today received his instrument of appointment to continue his service for another two years from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

This is Abdul Taib’s third term being appointed as the Sarawak Governor.

His first term was from March 1, 2014, to Feb 28, 2018, and the second, from March 1, 2018, to Feb 28, 2022.

The presentation of the appointment letter to the Sarawak Governor was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Taib was the 4th Chief Minister of Sarawak and held the post for 33 years since March 26, 1981, after he succeeded his uncle Abdul Rahman Ya’kub.

The eldest of 10 siblings was born on May 21, 1936 to Mahmud Abang Yahya and Hamidah Ya’kub.

Taib served as a judge’s associate in the Supreme Court of South Australia after having completed his law studies at the University of Adelaide, before returning to Sarawak.

He entered the political arena in 1963 when he joined the Sarawak Legislative Council and served until 1966.

He was appointed Sarawak minister for communication and works as well as minister of development and forestry before entering politics at the federal level until he became chief minister. - Bernama