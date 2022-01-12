Abdul Wahab laid to rest

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar press secretary Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamad Ali, who died at 5.42 pm today, was laid to rest at the Bukit Ubi Muslim Cemetery here at 9.40 pm.

The funeral prayers were held earlier at the Al-Muhajirin Mosque in Indera Mahkota 5 here, after the Isyak prayers, led by the chairman of the Pahang Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee, Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad.

Abdul Wahab, 61, died of blood cancer at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

He is survived by his wife Laily Mohd Ebram, 62, and two daughters as well as two grandchildren.

Abdul Wahab, who was also a former News Desk Assistant Editor at the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), had served as press secretary under three Pahang Menteris Besar, namely Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and the most recent Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, his youngest daughter, Siti Amirah, 30, said her father was first diagnosed with the disease around last July and sought treatment at two hospitals here, but his condition worsened last November.

“Father just returned home last Friday (Jan 7) after eight days of treatment at the HTAA. However, he was rushed back to HTAA yesterday evening due to shortness of breath.

“By that time, the doctor had already told us his condition was not good and asked us to be prepared (for the worst),” she said. - Bernama