Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in good health, says special officer

PUTRAJAYA: He may be 80 years old, but former Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (pix), is in good health and still accepts invites to programmes connected with Pertubuhan Legasi Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (Legasi), said his special officer, Datuk Jefridin Atan, today.

“As it happens, Tun Abdullah will be attending a forum on Islamic civilisation in Asia in Spain on Sept 5.

“It’s just today he couldn’t attend the Legasi Aidilfitri celebration possibly because he was feeling drained of energy after entertaining guests at his house. But overall, he is healthy,” Jefridin, who is also Legasi chairman, told reporters.

Some 40 orphans from Rumah Rukayyah Sungai Merab, Bangi attended the event and received duit raya and necessities from Tun Abdullah’s son, Tan Sri Kamaluddin Abdullah.

Legasi is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which provides assistance to those in need as well as supports scholarly and advocacy forums, symposiums and public lectures here and abroad. — Bernama