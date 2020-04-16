Aberdeen patrol system boosts enforcement of MCO

PETALING JAYA: Selangor police are adopting a new approach in enforcing the movement control order effectively.

Called the Aberdeen Patrol System (APS), the approach will enable police to implement and enforce the law with a combination of vehicle and foot patrols at a chosen area.

Petaling Jaya district police were the first to launch the system yesterday.

Selangor deputy police chief DCP Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, who officiated the launch of the APS at the Damansara police station here, said with the third phase of the MCO in force, it was essential for police to take a stricter and effective approach in addressing any breach of the order.

“We can no longer take a soft approach in this phase. The public, Malaysians or foreigners, should already understand by now the situation we are in and will need to adapt themselves to what they are going through. There is no reason for them to violate the order from here on. We have given enough leeway and advice.

“Now it is time to act sternly so that everyone adheres to the order. We should be grateful the situation remains in control and the public is still allowed movement to acquire their groceries and essential items. We do not want things to get worse. So everyone needs to make sacrifices.” he said.

Arjunaidi said the APS which will be carried out by police and military personnel will focus on residential or commercial estates more closely.

Under the APS, police personnel, usually two or three of them are taken to an area in a police car and dropped off before conducting foot patrols. The driver of the police car would then leave the area to carrying out his own patrols and will later return, usually in an hour, to fetch the other police personnel before carrying out the same process at other areas.