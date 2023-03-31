Abilympians make Malaysia proud at world event

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian team that participated in the 10th International Abilympics from March 23 to 25 in Metz, France, secured one silver, two bronzes and two special awards, making it the biggest haul for Malaysia since 1995.

The Abilympics or “Olympics of Abilities” are vocational skills competitions specifically designed for persons with disabilities to enable them to showcase their unique talents and potential capabilities, thus increasing their employment opportunities.

The medallist are Nur Amiratul Farahin Ab Rahman, 25, who won a silver in the Painting and Waste Reuse category; Wan Muhammad Hafizunif Wan Roslan, 26, who bagged a bronze in the Cake Decorating category and Muhammad Hanif Naufal Mohd Mazni, 22, who clinched a bronze in the Restaurant Service category. Muhammad Hanif also won an Excellence Award in the Restaurant Service category and Anis Humairah Riduwan, 21, won the same award in the Embroidery category.

“I was excited as it was the first time I was participating, but I was also nervous because I was representing my country in a competition full of talented people,” said Nur Amiratul.

“My skills are only in painting and I am not familiar with the incorporation of waste reuse within my artworks. I am grateful I got to collaborate with The Green Hero, a waste upcycling organisation, for this competition and received guidance from Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic in Pasir Gudang.”

Muhammad Hanif said although he had been practising for the competition, he was still nervous, adding that he was indebted to the Langkawi Community College for its support and guidance.

Anis Humairah, one of the youngest Abilympians, said the tasks for the embroidery category were quite hard.

“Although it was different from the techniques that I am used to, I managed to finish the tasks, thanks to the coaching from Dr Rose Dahlina Rusli from Universiti Teknologi Mara Fashion Department (UiTM).”

Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation (MCR) president Datin Paduka Khatijah Sulaiman said the organisation became a member of the International Abilympics Federation in 2002 and is the official representative in Malaysia that organises the Abilympics competitions at the national and international levels.

“The Malaysian team’s success is a testament to their determination, hard work and will to serve as an inspiration to others with disabilities and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

“We started planning for this year’s International Abilympics right after the ninth International Abilympics 2016 in Bordeaux, France. In 2017, MCR went on a nationwide roadshow in search of talent.

“In 2018, we organised a national-level competition to select the best talent to represent the country for the 10th International Abilympics, which was scheduled to be held in Moscow in September 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the competition was delayed for three years,” she told theSun.

Khatijah said 16 outstanding winners from the 2018 National Abilympics were selected to represent Malaysia in different categories, such as floral arrangement, dress making (advance and basic courses), embroidery, painting and waste reuse, cake decorating, cooking, outdoor photography, studio photography, creating web pages, computer assembly and English word processing.

“These Abilympians then undergo further professional training in universities to upgrade their skills. For example, we collaborated with UiTM for photography and sewing classes.

“MCR will begin the next selection process to discover the best talent for the upcoming 11th International Abilympics, which will be held in 2027, after Hari Raya.

“We will conduct and strategise a four-year execution plan, with the aim of gaining international recognition for Malaysian talent as well as to win more medals for the country.

“The national-level Abilympics will be held in late 2024 to give candidates more time to sharpen their abilities and skills. We encourage everyone in the community, aged 18 and above to come forward to participate in the next selection process for the forthcoming International Abilympics.”