ABIM founder Dr Razali dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Founder and first president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), Prof Dr Razali Nawawi, died at the An-Nur Specialist Hospital at 6.45 am today. He was 83.

ABIM, in a post on Facebook, confirmed the passing of Ustaz Razali, who was also a close friend of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“May Allah have mercy on the deceased,” the post read.

According to the post, the funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Al-Umum in Section 1, Bandar Baru Bangi, after the Zohor prayers.

ABIM president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz, when contacted, said Razali died of prostate cancer which he had been battling for a long time.

Last Saturday, Anwar visited ailing Razali at his home in Bangi.

Razali became the first ABIM president in 1972 and introduced the ‘usrah’ system. Anwar took over as the second ABIM president in 1974.

Born in Kampung Hutan Pasir, Kelantan, Razali obtained his first degree from Al-Azhar University, Egypt, in 1966.

In 1971, he completed his Master’s degree in Comparative Religion at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and then obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in 1992.

Razali was a professor at IIUM’s Faculty of Law from Sept 1, 1983 to Dec 31, 2008 and the dean of the faculty, now known as the Ahmad Ibrahim Kuliyyah of Laws, from 1983 until 1990. -Bernama