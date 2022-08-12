ABIM Press relaunches ‘Anwar Ibrahim: Semangat Darah Muda’ book

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Belia Malaysia (ABIM) Press today relaunched the book ‘Anwar Ibrahim: Semangat Darah Muda’, a collection of writings by young people based on the struggles of the Prime Minister from his early days.

Adam Adli, the member of parliament for Hang Tuah Jaya, said the relaunch is timely in view of the situation where the community is now facing the challenge of a ‘political wave’ with conservatism causing confusion among the community.

“I hope the books ‘Anwar Ibrahim Semangat Darah Muda’ and ‘Wilayah Matrikulasi’, based on the experiences of these young people can enlighten the community. It tells of their (authors) experiences and how they knew Anwar from a young age until the political figure that he is now.

“The works in this collection are produced by the community who look up to (such) figures as models, so for me there is no issue. With the relaunch of this book today, let it reach the next generation,“ he said at the launch of ‘Wilayah Matrikulasi’ and ‘Anwar Ibrahim: Semangat Darah Muda at the ABIM secretariat hall in Gombak here today.

Meanwhile, its editor Zairudin Hashim said the book which is not biographical, is a collection of writings by 22 young writers, presented casually without any form of political narrative.

“We produced this book in 2019, however, following a high demand we have relaunched it with the printing of 1,000 new copies. Since 2019, about 10,000 copies have been sold.

“This book is not through the eyes of any politicians or parties, but based on the writers’ approach and how they know Anwar Ibrahim. This work is for the public to get to know Anwar Ibrahim, not only as the then leader of the Opposition, but more for the younger generation of the 1990s to understand and be aware of the struggles he faced,“ he said.

‘Anwar Ibrahim: Semangat Darah Muda’ was first launched in 2019 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) (now known as Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre) by his daughters Nurul Izzah and Nurul Ilham.

Anwar was the ABIM president from 1974 to 1984. - Bernama