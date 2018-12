KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Muslim Youth Movement (Abim) says religious and moral studies are core subjects that must be studied alongside Mathematics, Science, Malay and English in line with the Education Act 1996.

Its president Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim was responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had reportedly said that national schools have become religious schools instead.

He said that 96 hours per year are allocated for religious studies from a total 752 hours for all subjects.

“Students from national schools study 160 hours a year to learn English, which is 22% of the total subjects taken, while students in National Type School (SJK) are allocated 80 hours a year, which is 11% of all the subjects,“ he said.

He added that in order to fulfil economical and labour market needs, the use of the pedagogy method must be strengthened.

“This is to master skills that is highly regarded in the labour force, such as critical thinking, ability to solve complex problems and socialization, among others.

“(Through this approach) character building and (possessing) the required skills are in line with the teachings of Islam which is universal in its nature,“ he added.