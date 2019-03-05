Abim supports Malaysia move to accede to Rome Statute of ICC

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) has welcomed Malaysia’s decision to participate and ratify the Rome Statute which is the basis for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ABIM president Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim said in a statement today that ABIM appreciated the participation and ratification as a clear signal of the commitment of the country in ensuring that universal peace is protected, and justice and basic rights upheld without any compromise.

He said ICC’s scope covered investigations, trials and judgement of criminal activities including the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of intrusion.

“ABIM hopes that Malaysia’s rights and position in ICC will be used to uphold justice and protect the basic rights of Muslims throughout the world, especially in Palestine, the ethnic Rohingya people, Syria, and the Uighur people who are suffering from the cruelty and oppression by irresponsible parties.

“This ratification is historic because it is an important reflection of Malaysia’s commitment as part of the international community which upholds universal peace,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Alliance of Civil Society Organisations in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Process (MACSA), a coalition of 52 civil society organisations, has also welcomed the accession to the Rome Statute by Malaysia, which shows the continued commitment of all segments of Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society in promoting justice and rule of law without fear nor favour in the fight against callous impunity, in particular for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression.

Its chairperson, Azril Mohd Amin also congratulated substantial efforts of civil society organisations, parliamentarians, the government, media and others whose joint commitment in the process led to today’s achievement.

He said, Malaysia’s accession to the Rome Statute which brings the total tally to three out of 10 the number state parties in Asean, was also an important step towards universality of the ICC’s jurisdiction in the region.

Azril also said it ensured a more active role of states of this locality in the work of the court and within its assembly of state parties.

“We hope the example of Malaysia will encourage other Southeast Asian nations to ratify the founding treaty of the ICC, strengthening their commitment to justice and the rule of law and ensuring that the region as a whole will not be a safe place for alleged war criminals.

“To cooperate fully with the court and fulfil its obligation under the principle of complementarity, Malaysia needs to adopt appropriate procedures and implementing legislation. Another crucial next step is for Malaysia to ratify the Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the ICC and we urge this new ICC State Party to move forward in this direction with all possible speed,“ he said in a statement, today.

Malaysia signed the instrument to accede to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) yesterday.

Wisma Putra in a statement yesterday said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah signed the Instrument of Accession to the Rome Statute of ICC yesterday (March 4) and the instrument was deposited to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the same day.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC and was adopted at a diplomatic conference in Rome on July 17, 1998 and entered into force on July 1, 2002. — Bernama