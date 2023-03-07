Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 comes into force tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 (Act 846) will come into operation tomorrow.

According to the Federal Government Gazette dated June 30 published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the date which the Act comes into operation was fixed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection 1(2) of the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 [Act 846], the Minister appoints 4 July 2023 as the date on which the Act comes into operation,” the gazette stated.

On April 3, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Act which aims to abolish the mandatory death penalty, to vary the sentence relating to imprisonment for natural life and whipping, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Under the Act, the court now has the discretion to impose the death penalty or imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with whipping of not less than 12 strokes.-Bernama