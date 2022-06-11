Abolition of mandatory death penalty won’t jeopardise police enforcement: Hamzah

BALING: The government’s move to abolish the mandatory death penalty will not jeopardise the police force’s enforcement efforts, in particular serious crimes, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said.

He said the Home Ministry backed the decision and stressed that police enforcement and investigations will be carried out as usual.

“We ourselves, the police themselves share the thought that maybe it is a good thing if there is some relaxation in terms of the mandatory death penalty. Because sometimes when we want to take action, we have evidence but ‘only a thin line’.

“The death penalty still in force, just that for certain offences, let the judge decide whether an offender should go to the gallows or serve life imprisonment,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Hamzah, who is Bersatu secretary-general, attended an Aidilfitri luncheon organised by the Baling Bersatu division.

Hamzah dispelled the notion that the move will cause more serious crimes to be committed, saying that the death penalty was still in force and police will be on enforcement duties as usual.

“When there are relaxations like these, it gives the opportunity to think about responsibilities. As judges, they listen to the issues and evidence produced in court, so it’s best to leave it to their discretion,” he said.

Yesterday Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced that the government has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and to grant judges discretion in sentencing.

He said in principle the government had accepted and taken note of the recommendations of the Special Committee on Substitute Sentences for the Mandatory Death Penalty. — Bernama