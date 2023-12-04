Abolition of mandatory death sentence: Decision on trader charged with murder postponed

IPOH: The High Court here today postponed its decision on a case of a trader charged with murdering a woman six years ago.

Judge Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet set June 16 for the decision after allowing an application by lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, representing Mohd Nur Hussein Mohd Salleh, 40, who is charged with murder.

Naran requested that the decision be postponed to another date following the passing of a bill to abolish the death penalty in Malaysia by the Dewan Negara yesterday (April 11).

“The bill was passed yesterday, but it has yet to be gazetted,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani said the prosecution was aware of the amendment to the mandatory death penalty law and left the decision in the case to the court’s discretion.

Mohd Nur Hussein Mohd Salleh, 40, was charged with the murder of Hamidah Abdul Rahman at her home in Taman Dato Lew Yap Sip here between 12.01 AM and 5 am on March 13, 2017.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The bill was passed without amendments by a majority voice vote after a debate by 17 senators. - Bernama