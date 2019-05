KUALA LUMPUR: The Prosecution will call about 30 witnesses to testify in the corruption case of former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on Sept 3 at the High Court, here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris said while exact figures could not be provided yet, as requirements could change, he estimated between 20-30 prosecution witnesses would be testifying.

He told newsmen this after case management proceedings before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today.

Earlier, Mohamad Firdaous told the court all documents pertaining to the case have been handed over to the Defence as required under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court later fixed Aug 16 for case management to submit witness statements.

In today’s proceedings, Tengku Adnan, clad in short-sleeved batik, was represented by counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan.

The court had before this fixed the Putrajaya member of parliament’s trial to run from Sept 3 to Sept 5 and from Sept 10 to Sept 12.

On Nov 15, Tengku Adnan pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly receiving for himself RM1 million in gratification from a businessman, Tan Eng Boon, through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into a CIMB Bank account belonging to him (Tengku Adnan).

The gratification was for approving an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to raise the plot ratio of the site with development at Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

Tengku Adnan was charged with committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre branch, Level 2, Podium Block, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail here on Dec 27, 2013.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Umno treasurer, was also charged to have received for himself RM1 million, when he was Minister of Federal Territories, without consideration from Tan through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd which was deposited into his account, despite knowing that Tan, who is a director at Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) was concerned with his official function.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code for the offence and faced an imprisonment for up to two years or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

On Dec 12, Tengku Adnan claimed trial to a second charge of accepting valuables in the sum of RM2 million from one Chai Kin Kong, whom he knew had connection with his official function, through a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into a CIMB Bank account belonging to Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd which Tengku Adnan had interests in.

The offence was committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara branch, Level 1, Lot A4, Block A, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, on June 14, 2016. — Bernama