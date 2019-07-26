ABRSM practical and diploma exam to continue as scheduled

PUTRAJAYA: The practical and diploma examination of the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) scheduled from June 12 until Aug 30 will be held as planned even though July 30 is a public holiday, the Education Ministry said.

July 30 has been announced an additional public holiday for the whole country in conjunction with the installation of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“48 external examiners have been appointed by the ABRSM to conduct the examination in Malaysia during this period, so the examination cannot be postponed,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

According to the Examination Board, the exam involves 25,530 candidates and 175 invigilators throughout the country.

“The candidates for the practical exam and the ABRSM diploma exam concerned must be present at the exam centres as scheduled,“ the ministry said.

It said it was committed to looking after the interests of Malaysian candidates who had registered for the professional exam, as well as preserving the long-standing collaboration between the ministry and the ABRSM. — Bernama