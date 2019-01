KUALA LUMPUR: Radical Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir will be closely monitored by Bukit Aman’s Counter Terrorism Division if he is released by the Indonesian government, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said this was necessary as Malaysia faces ongoing threats from Jemaah Islamiah (JI) activities.

“We are monitoring to ensure that he (Abu Bakar) is not involved in the recruitment process or making attempts to relive his past struggle with JI.

“Cases of JI in this country are related to his past activities as JI elements were found in the attacks and targets,” he said after the handing over of duties, pinning of ranks for senior officers and the awarding of medals for valour at the police training centre here.

Mohamad Fuzi said the Malaysian police would contact the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to find out more on the latest developments about Abu Bakar.

“We do not want his release to cause new security problems especially in terms of resurgence of activity from Jemaah Islamiah or other radical extreme elements related to his activities,“ he added.

Earlier the Indonesian government was said to be reviewing a decision to grant an early release for Abu Bakar, the alleged mastermind linked to the nightclub bombing in Bali in 2002.

It was announced last week that the early release was based on humanitarian grounds. Abu Bakar was sentenced to 15 years in prison. — Bernama