Abu Samah appointed acting KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Special Branch chief Datuk Abu Samah Mohd Noor has been made acting Kuala Lumpur police chief effective today, replacing Datuk Yahaya Othman, who has been appointed as Pahang police chief.

A handing over of duty ceremony was held at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters today, witnessed by Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim.

Abu Samah will be acting in that post until the new Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reports for duty.

Mohd Shuhaily is now the Penang police chief while Abu Samah has been promoted to Kedah deputy police chief effective May 22.

Abu Samah is also concurrently the acting Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief until the new appointment for the post is decided by the Royal Malaysia Police top management.

At the same ceremony, SAC Beh Eng Lai, who has been promoted to Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head, handed over duties to new Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari. - Bernama