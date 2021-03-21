Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Apo Mike shot dead

TAWAU: Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Apo Mike, the mastermind of the terrorist outfit’s kidnapping for ransom in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), was shot dead by Philippine security forces on Saturday (March 20).

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter and said that the Malaysian police were still waiting for a full report on the incident.

“Confirmed, Apo Mike was shot dead in Barangay Kalupag Island in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi (Philippines) by Philippine security forces,“ he said.

Apo Mike whose real name is Majan Sahidjuan is among 21 criminals wanted by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) for being actively involved in cross-border crimes including kidnapping.- Bernama