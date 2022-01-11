Abu Zahar: Media failed to report my statement in right perspective

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang said his statement on the alleged wrongdoings of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki on Wednesday had led to the the general public being given an inaccurate picture.

He claimed the media had failed to report it in the right perspective.

Abu Zahar said it was unfortunate that his 13-page statement was not reported comprehensively by certain media agencies and this had led to a misunderstanding by the public.

He said as chairman of ACAB he was aware that in accordance with the law, the advisory board was only empowered to give its views and suggestions on how an investigations ought to be carried out but did not have the powers to investigate any criminal wrongdoing of any MACC officer.

Abu Zahar said a probe into the allegations of wrongdoings by Azam was still open for investigations by any agency tasked by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“I and I believe my fellow members of the the ACAB have absolutely no intention to obstruct any further investigations if there is one. In fact, it is encouraged on the concept of the rule of law so that the good reputation and integrity of the MACC is at the highest level,“ he said.

Abu Zahar said if his earlier statement last week had given an unwanted understanding of the matter and had tarnished the good reputation of the MACC, he will leave it to the government and King to decide his fate as ACAB chairman and will accept any decision made.

He said it was paramount that the MACC with its main task to fight corruption and power abuse without fear or favour receives the support of the public.