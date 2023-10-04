Abuse of position: MACC arrests civil servant, sister-in-law

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two women, one of whom is a principal administrative assistant at a government agency in Terengganu suspected of using her position to help her sister-in-law’s company secure several supply contracts with the department.

According to sources, the power abuse was believed to have been committed since 2019 involving more than 10 supply contracts amounting to RM30,000.

The principal administrative assistant, in her 40s, was detained at 1.45 pm, while the company owner, in her late 30s, was detained at 2.10 pm yesterday after giving their statements at the Terengganu MACC office.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrests, saying that the case is being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama