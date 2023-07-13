Abuse of position: Prosecution didn’t appeal against acquittal of Rozman Asli - Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution did not appeal against the acquittal of former Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli (pix) for an abuse of power charge in relation to obtaining an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), five years ago.

Lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Rozman, in confirming the matter said the prosecution failed to file a notice of appeal within 14 days from the date of the decision on the case on June 26.

“Based on the provisions of Section 307 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the 14-day period for the prosecution to file the appeal ended on July 10,“ said Muhammad Rafique when contacted today.

On June 26, Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob released and acquitted Rozman, who is also Labuan Parti Warisan division chief, of the charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

Rozman, 59, in his capacity as a public official, was charged with using his position as deputy chairman of the Labuan Port Authority to obtain gratification in the form of an employment contract as an operator for Labuan Port Merdeka Wharf for LLPM, in which his father and brother have a stake.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU meeting room, level 9, Transport Ministry, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on March 21, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction. -Bernama