Abuse of power: MACC arrests state civil servant, wife in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a state civil servant and his wife on suspicion of abusing his position to secure contracts worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The suspect is said to have recommended his parents’ company, which is managed by his wife, in the procurement of contracts at a government department in Terengganu in 2019.

According to sources, the male suspect, in his late 30s, was detained at 6 pm today, while his wife, in her 40s, was detained at 3.30 pm at the Terengganu MACC office when she came in to record her statement.

The MACC also seized several luxury vehicles owned by the couple believed to be linked to the case.

Both suspects will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand application proceedings.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama