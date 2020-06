JELI: Police thwart an attempt to bring ketum leaves and drugs worth RM21,355 to Kelantan through an abuse of a permit to carry essential items interstate, during the period of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the police uncovered the tactic after stopping a lorry with two suspects, aged 40 and 37 years, at a road block near Kampung Batu 6, Batu Melintang at 1.30am today.

“We detained a suspicious truck from Gerik to Jeli carrying fish barrels with two tonnes of ketum leaves hidden underneath in the middle of the truck’s body.

“Further investigation of the lorry also found 100 bottles of cough medicine, 54 yaba pills and one 1.5 litre bottle of ketum water,“ he told a press conference at the Jeli police headquarters, here today.

Hasanuddin said preliminary investigations into the two suspects from Tanah Merah, Kelantan found the items seized were from Kedah for sale in Tanah Merah.

“The 40-year-old suspect has a previous record and the other has eight previous records, and both are positive for methamphetamine.

“We believe the supplies are not only for distribution around Tanah Merah, but also for other districts based on the amounts seized,“ he said.

An inspection also revealed that the truck was using a fake registration number, he said, adding that the suspects had been remanded for four days from today. - Bernama