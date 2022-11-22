Abusive man in viral video gets 3 months’ jail, fined RM2,000

KAJANG: The man who was seen abusing his wife in a video which went viral recently has been sentenced to three months in jail and fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz handed down the sentence on businessman, Reduan Mahamood, 58, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered the accused to serve his prison sentence from the date of his arrest on Nov 19 and serve another month in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Reduan was charged with voluntary causing hurt to Adrina Mohd Ariff, 45, by hitting and kicking her at their home at Batu 9, Cheras here, at 5.13pm on Nov 14.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Lawyer representing the accused, Mohd Shafiq Ahmed Bazari appealed for a light sentence on the grounds that his client who has two children had repented and promised not to repeat the offence.

Deputy public prosecutor however urged for a deterrent sentence as the lesson for the accused to be wise in his action in the future.

Recently, a 67-second long clip on Tik Tok, showed a long-haired man dragging a woman and kicking her on the face and body. A little girl was also seen crying and apologising to the individual. - Bernama