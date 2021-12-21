Academician: Banks should give moratorium to flood vicitms

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to consider giving a moratorium of at least six months to all flood victims, but certain documentation procedures must be in place to ensure they are really flood victims, said Institute Malaysian Political Analysis, Universiti Utara Malaysia, fellow Md Shukri Shuib.

He said this could be done via the Finance Ministry to ensure the victims are not burdened with financial woes.

“Banking institutions have funds to ensure that their profitability will not be impacted when they provide such facilities,“ he said on ‘Koresponden Bernama’ programme today.

Meanwhile, Md Shukri said all parties including government-linked companies should come together to help those impacted by the floods.

For example, he said the government needs to have a mechanism to set up a special panel workshop to repair vehicles damaged by the floods.

“This will help those affected and at the same time, provide growth opportunities to the automotive sector. It also gives opportunities for graduates in the automotive field to use their skills and find employment,“ Md Shukri said. -Bernama