Academicians: Gatherings using fake patriotic sentiments may result in unhealthy ideologies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Day should be celebrated with unity and togetherness and not marred by gatherings that may disrupt national security and the daily activities of Malaysians, several prominent academicians said today.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Centre of Media and Information Warfare Studies Senior Lecturer Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin singled out a gathering held today as a grave concern as it did not comply with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and invoked fake national patriotic symbolism and sentiments, which left unchecked, had the potential of giving rise to subversive elements that could affect Malaysia’s status as a peaceful and prosperous sovereign country.

“When demonstrations occur, they might create dangerous emotions that will give rise to unhealthy ideologies that can evolve into violent or subversive activities, and we don’t want this to happen the way they have abroad.

“Malaysians need to be careful as the machinations of some politicians for personal gain can cause incitement that, if failed to be controlled or managed well, may well turn into a threat against the country,” he told Bernama here today.

Mujibu Abd Muis, a Fellow of the Institution of Malay Rulers Chair, concurred with Noor Nirwandy’s assessment, stating that even though the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution, it should not be misused for political gain, much less peppered with sentiments aimed at tarnishing the image of certain parties.-Bernama