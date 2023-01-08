Academicians: Rahmah concept expansion will lead to introduction of more people-centric initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: An additional allocation of RM50 million approved by the government for the expansion of the Rahmah concept will be able to produce various new initiatives in an effort to help the people face the challenges of rising living costs.

Universiti Malaya (UM) senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said that it would benefit every group of people, especially in rural areas.

“The Rahmah concept has a positive effect especially on the B40 and M40 groups because for me there is no classification or discrimination against anyone or any group to get Menu Rahmah or essential items at Rahmah prices.

“I support Rahmah concept and it needs to be expanded to, for example, school items or university (study) fees, not just the Menu Rahmah or daily necessities,“ he said when contacted.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the additional provision would enable the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to ensure that the people in each state constituency throughout the country benefit from the initiative.

The ministry implemented the Payung Rahmah initiative with various programmes to help target groups, including Jualan Rahmah sales throughout 2023 by supermarkets and retail stores and Bakul Rahmah food baskets containing RM100 worth of daily essentials contributed by strategic partners.

Menu Rahmah is a programme which the ministry jointly undertakes with strategic partners comprising food outlet operators and the Association of Restaurant Operators and Food Stalls.

Meanwhile, a political and social media analyst at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Assoc Prof Dr Sara Chinnasamy said the additional allocation to expand the Rahmah concept would ensure the benefits of the programme reach the target group.

“This concept should be continued because it can reduce the burden of the increasingly high cost of living and safeguard the welfare of various layers of society,“ she said.

She also suggested that the sectors involved in the Rahmah concept be expanded and be more comprehensive.

In addition, she said a local market study on the causes that contribute to the increase in the cost of living should be done in order to find a thorough solution to safeguard the welfare of the people. - Bernama