Academicians: Stay away from political talks that can arouse anger, hatred

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who campaign and give political talks are reminded not to make statements that can arouse the hatred and anger of others.

A constitutional expert from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof said their statements should be based on facts and data.

“The prosecution against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor should be a lesson to all. Whether he is wrong or not, that will be decided by the court, but everyone, no matter which political party they belong to, needs to be more sensitive and careful with the election heat now getting hotter,” he told Bernama.

He said all parties involved in the election also need to be careful in their campaigning by not embarking on a campaign that sows hatred and animosity for others, as well as touches on sensitive issues that could cause a rift in the society.

“The political competition should be healthy with contesting parties offering the best leadership and policies that benefit the people.

“It is true that the 3R (religion, race and royalty) issue is sensitive... the explanation must be factual, accurate and free of elements of incitement and slander,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer at the Centre for Government, Law and International Studies (COLGIS), Universiti Utara Malaysia, Dr Noor Farihah Mohd Noor said the right to freedom of expression is indeed guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, but there needs to be a limit to it.

“The speech should be constructive and for the right purpose and goal for the sake of justice and truth as well as the country’s interest and for the people,“ she added.

She said politicians need to be more sensitive and to convey ideas and views that are intelligent and insightful, instead of making provocations that could create tension and rift.

“As for the public, they need to be good at filtering the speeches so that they can make the right choice and not based on emotions.

“They also need to be wise and critical in evaluating speeches by politicians so as not to be lured by unhealthy sentiments,“ she said.

Yesterday, Mohammad Sanusi pleaded not guilty in two Selayang Sessions Courts to two charges of sedition regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk. - Bernama