KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) plans to establish a Malaysian Sports Academy to elevate the professionalism of the sports sector as an industry in the country.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) who had been entrusted with heading the discussion process to realise the setting up of the academy.

Sim said MYS saw the idea of the setting up of the academy as the establishment of a hub to provide space and opportunities besides various courses and certifications to society who wanted to plunge into the field of sport, especially as an industry.

“The working paper for the Malaysian Sports Academy is being prepared and it is a long-term project. The main mission is to increase the level of professionalism in the sport sector as an industry.

“It will provide opportunities to the members of the public who want to be involved in sports as an industry whereby they can get knowledge, skills or create a network related to the sports industry,“ he told Bernama after appearing live in the Sports Bulletin broadcast by the Bernama News Channel here, yesterday. — Bernama