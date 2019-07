PUTRAJAYA: Government servants have been advised to be tolerant and be receptive of criticism.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said civil servants must also to be considerate.

“If there is any criticism directed towards any department, there must be a reason.

“Those in department must look at the merits of the action and take appropriate action,” he said during the PM’s Department’s monthly assembly at Dataran Perdana, Putrajaya today.

Mahathir said it is important for civil servance of all ranks, regardless of seniors or juniors, to be tolerant.

Speaking at the Prime Ministers Department monthly gathering, he said there are different kinds of people at all levels, therefore civil servants must be ready to interact with everyone.

MORE TO COME