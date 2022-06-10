Accident in Saudi: 15 Malaysians involved, 2 seriously injured

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) confirmed an accident involving a workers’ bus carrying 15 Malaysians that skidded in Muzdalifah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said those involved are employees of a construction company involved in a track and railway service project in Makkah.

Following the incident, they were taken to An Nur Hospital and King Faisal Hospital in Makkah for treatment.

“Two of the victims suffered serious fractures of the shoulders and neck, while the rest received outpatient treatment and were allowed to return home after that,“ it said.

According to Wisma Putra, further investigations are being carried out by the Saudi Arabian authorities regarding the incident.

The statement added that the Malaysian Consulate General in Jeddah will continue to monitor the progress of the incident and provide appropriate consular assistance.

“The Foreign Ministry prays that all the victims recover immediately,“ he said. — Bernama