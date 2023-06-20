Account executive charged with CBT involving over RM600,000

MELAKA: An account executive was charged in two Ayer Keroh Sessions Courts here today with six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM680,108.13.

Tan Siau Ling, 43, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out before judges Darmafikri Abu Adam and Mohd Sabri Ismail.

According to three charges, the woman who works at Syarikat Hap Yeng Seng, was accused of transferring money amounting to RM293,249.28 into her personal account at No 32-1 Jalan PM 5 Plaza Mahkota Melaka, Melaka Tengah, between July 4, 2019, and Oct 23, 2019.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin proposed bail of RM80,000 with one surety, with additional conditions that the accused surrender her passport to the court and report to the nearest police station once a month.

Darmafikri then set bail at RM20,000 with one surety.

For the other three charges, Tan was accused of transferring RM386,858.85 into her personal account and a company’s account at the same place and date.

The charges were framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Mohd Sabri allowed Tan bail of RM35,000, and the case has been set for mention on July 18.-Bernama