IPOH: An accountant of a private company pleaded not guilty in the sessions court today to 143 charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM38,000 between 2017 and 2018.

Nurul Husna Atiqah Shuib, 32, is alleged to have committed the offences by misusing the property of the company.

She is alleged to have committed the offences while working as an accountant at Petrogaz Engineering Sdn Bhd in Manjung between November 2017 and April 2018.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety and ordered Nurul Husna Atiqah to report to the Seri Manjung Police station once a month and her passport to be surrendered to the court

He also set Sept 10 for mention of the case. — Bernama