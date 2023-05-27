Accountant held to assist investigation in RM24.8 mln CBT case

GUA MUSANG: Police arrested the assistant accountant of a government agency here after he allegedly squirrelled away RM24.8 million since 2016.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said after receiving a report on the matter yesterday, the 37-year-old male suspect who is an assistant accountant at the agency, was arrested at 12.21 am.

“Police received a report related to the criminal breach of trust (CBT) committed by the civil servant of the government agency over the loss of government money managed by the Finance Division of the agency from the Trust Fund and Development Fund.

“A preliminary investigation found that this incident of (CBT) was committed by the suspect from 2016 to May 2023.

“The suspect made 194 money transactions from the accounts of the Development Fund and the Trust Fund belonging to the government agency and transferred the monies into the account of a company owned by him (the suspect), which totalled RM24,800,189.73,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said following these findings, the suspect was picked up from his house just after midnight yesterday.

“The suspect was remanded for seven days starting today until June 2 for further investigations under Section 408 of the Penal Code,” he said.-Bernama