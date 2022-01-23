Accountant stabbed to death, wife arrested

SEREMBAN: It was a horrific encounter for two children of a 55-year-old former accountant when they witnessed him being killed allegedly by their mother at a bungalow at the Rasah Kemayan Golf and Country Township, Seremban 2 here today.

Poh Seng Hiap, an ex-accountant of a private company who suffered two stab wounds to his body succumbed to his injuries at his bungalow.

The victim’s wife, who is also aged 55, was arrested soon after a police team arrived at the house.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said police received a distress call from one of the four children of the couple at about 4.10pm before a team was dispatched to the house.

He said investigations showed that the murder had occurred at the bungalow and was witnessed by the last two children of the couple.

Nanda said investigators examined the victim’s injuries and found stab wounds on the left of his chest and waist.

He said police also seized the murder weapon from the scene.

Nanda said a remand order to further detain the victim’s wife for investigations will be sought by police on Monday.

He said a post mortem will also be conducted on Poh’s body to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigators are gathering clues and are trying to uncover the motive behind the murder.