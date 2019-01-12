Accusation of wastage of millions of ringgit has nothing to do with new government: Education Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (KPM) today clarified that the accusation of wastage of millions of ringgit involving a unit under the ministry, namely, the Education Performance and Delivery Unit (Padu), has no connection with the new government.

KPM in a statement, announced that the accusation, which was made by a former worker, took place during the administration of the previous government and did not involve the new administration which prioritised a governance which is transparent, responsible and with integrity.

The statement was made in response to the report of a local news portal titled, Consultant Scoops Up Millions of Ringgit from the Education Ministry In The Era of BN which was aired yesterday.

According to the statement, the individual who made the statement was a former worker in Padu who was appointed contractually and worked from Nov 15, 2013 under the old government until his contract was terminated on April 2, 2015.

The individual was said to be disgruntled at the termination of his contract and his case had been taken to the Industrial Court and was waiting for the result of a trial.

Subsequently, KPM through Padu had lodged a police report on Jan 11 to refute the allegation.

‘’Under the new government, KPM had taken the approach to strengthen the governance of Padu in a continuous improvement measure especially for Padu to play a role to help KPM which was undergoing a comprehensive review of the implementation of the national education policy.

‘’KPM’s priority is to ensure a good system of governance continues to be maintained and practised,’’ according to the statement.

Padu was established under the Companies Act as a limited company with a guarantee in March 2013 entrusted to realise the implementation of the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 drawn up by KPM. — Bernama