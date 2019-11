PETALING JAYA: DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix) has chastised the campaign of PAS, Umno and MCA in the Tanjung Piai by-elections which claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government has been a total failure and disaster over the last 18 months.

This is in contrast to the recognition given by the world to the achievements of the PH government, he said.

“The World Bank’s ease of doing business index has improved to the 12th best in the world in 2020 from 15th in 2019, while Malaysia is among the best improved economies in the World Bank’s 2018 Worldwide Governance Indicators,” Lim said in a statement today.

The Worldwide Governance Indicators measures institutional quality across 214 countries by accounting for six dimensions: accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law and corruption.

The Iskandar Puteri MP stated that Malaysia improved in five out of the six dimensions, namely accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, rule of law and control of corruption.

“Even more remarkable, Malaysia has jumped and improved from No. 25 to 16 in the Global Peace Index (GPI), the biggest jump among the top countries,” he said.

The GPI measures the relative position of nations’ and regions’ peacefulness. It ranks 172 independent states and territories according to their levels of peacefulness.

“These are not puny achievements as Malaysia undertake institutional reforms which will take years to see their final impact, whether in restoration of the important principles of the rule of law and an independent judiciary or to transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy to a leading nation of integrity in the world,” he said.

He added that these institutional reforms will be impossible if there had been no change of government in the 14th General Elections last year.