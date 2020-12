IF there is one thing that Samuel Isaiah has achieved in his years as a teacher, it is getting children in an indigenous community to converse in English with an unrivalled level of fluency.

In a country where the standard of English has been deteriorating for years, Samuel has managed to raise the passing rate in the subject at Sekolah Kebangsaan Runchang in Muadzam Shah, Pahang, from 30% when he started teaching in 2012 to 85% today.

His achievement does not come as a surprise given his dedication to the job. For the 33-year-old, teaching is a calling.

He loomed large in the lives of his students. Apart from being an educator, he was also their provider, entertainer, mentor, music coach, protector and, most of all, a friend.

It is this dedication that has recently won him global recognition.

He was among the top 10 finalists for this year’s Global Teacher Prize.

Samuel was among 12,000 applicants from 140 countries vying for the global accolade and US$1 million (RM4.05 million) prize, which was eventually won by Ranjitsinh Disale from India.

“It was like giving my students a voice,” he told theSun.

But teaching in a community where education is less of a priority than putting food on the table had been a challenge, Samuel recalled.

He recounted a hilarious incident when his students stuffed their school bags with durians instead of books when the King of the Fruits was in full season.

That also enabled him to see life through the eyes of the orang asli students.

It was not an easy start. He also had to learn to break the cultural and language barriers, and to tackle the poor attendance.

Samuel started by building a rapport with the parents to encourage the children to attend school.

To get through to them, he taught them music outside the classroom.

“I put them in their natural setting where they are most comfortable,” he explained.

The school was also depleted of resources, so Samuel went to great lengths to get laptops and tablets through crowdfunding. All that effort eventually paid off.

The passing rate, especially for English, soared to levels never achieved before.

To showcase his students’ improved command of the English language, he had them perform at a concert at a state education event in 2017.

“They played the ukulele and sang a few songs in English. I saw how empowered and confident they had become when they sang for the VIPs,” Samuel said.

“Whatever I did, it came from the heart,” he said. “It was a blessing to be able to do this for the orang asli students.”

When he was younger, life was all about having a good career and earning more money “but these children have taught me that life surrounded with love, passion and trust is so much more rewarding”.

Today, Samuel is pursuing a Masters of Science in Educational Policy and Leadership at the State University of New York in Albany but he has not forgotten his orang asli children.

Disale has promised to share half of his prize money with the other nine finalists in the global award and Samuel plans to use his share to start an education hub for the orang asli community.