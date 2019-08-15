Acid attack in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A 48-year old legal adviser was seriously injured when two suspects on a motorcycle splashed acid at her.

According to reports, the pillion rider threw the harmful chemical at Cheah Guat Sim, just as she was crossing Burmah Road near Pulau Tikus, Penang on Wednesday. The two suspects then sped away as the victim was left screaming in pain.

Cheah, who works as a legal adviser with a local bank, was rushed to the Penang Hospital where she is currently warded.

Previously in ICU, she is now in stable condition but suffers major burns to her face, hands and thigh.

As the victim was unable to identify both the suspects, northeast district police head Asst. Comm. Che Zaimani Che Awang said that the police, with help from the Penang Island City Council, will be scanning through CCTV recordings in that area and an investigation will be carried out.