GEORGE TOWN: The role of housewives forms the backbone towards improving economic productivity and as such due recognition must be accorded to them, says Penang executive councillor Chong Eng (pix).

“Their contribution in household production and harmony must be better recognised by regarding their duties as part of the labour workforce,“ she said in a statement today to mark Workers’ Day.

Their rights need to be enshrined by society and the government; it is time for women’s duties to be better shared and recognised more, she stressed.

Chong Eng said while the majority of market production has to shut down during this movement control order, women continue to deliver at the household level through housekeeping, cooking, laundry, and child or elderly care.

According to a study by Khazanah Research Institute, a generalist wage can be as high as RM30,700 per annum for work in household production that includes housework, clothing, preparing meals, care duties and parental care.

“Household production of domestic work and unpaid care work is largely shouldered by women,” Chong Eng added.

As the nation celebrates Workers’ Day in a time when the country moves into the next normal brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, women need to stand up and be counted, she said.