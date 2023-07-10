Acryl Sani heads list of Sabah award recipients

KOTA KINABALU: Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) heads the list of 1,209 state award and medal recipients in conjunction with the 70th birthday of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, today.

Acryl Sani, who is also Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) chairman is the recipient of the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (SPDK), the highest Sabah state award that carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’. Businessman Datuk Tang Yong Chew will also receive the same award.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Datuk Arthur Kurup president, who is also Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister is one of the 88 individuals to be conferred the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu (PGDK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Other recipients are Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu and Tawau MP Lo Su Fui.

Also receiving the PGDK are Sabah Industrial Development Minister Phoong Jin Zhe, Sabah Rural Development Assistant Minister Samad Jambri as well as Sabah Agriculture, Fishery and Food Industries Assistant Minister Hendrus Anding.

Also listed to receive the PGDK are Karamunting assemblyman Hiew Vun Zin, Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J Kurum, Sungai Manila assemblyman Mokran Ingkat and Kunak assemblywoman Norazlinah Arif.

Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya and Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin are also listed as PGDK recipients.

Other PGDK recipients are Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Director First Maritime Admiral Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik, Commander of the Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Datuk Muhammad Ruzelme Ahmad Fahimy, Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Malek Razak Sulaiman and Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Shahurinain Jais.

The award will also be conferred on Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Commander DCP Victor Sanjos, ESSCOM Chief Executive Officer Dr Jamaluddin Mohd Ali, Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, Criminal Investigation Department Head SAC Habibi Majinji and Sabah General Operations Force Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Rani Alias.

Tawau High Court Judge Dr Lim Hock Leng, Sandakan High Court Judge Celestina Stuel Galid, Sabah Health Department Director Dr Asits Sanna, Sabah Education Department Director Raisin Saidin and Tabung Haji Regional Director for Sabah and Sarawak Datin Nurlaila Said will also receive the PGDK award.

Sabah Urban Development Corporation Chairman Jamawi Ja’afar, Utusan Borneo Chief Editor Lichong Angkui and Senior Private Secretary to Sabah Chief Minister Ceasar Mandela Malakun are also listed as PGDK recipients.

Meanwhile, 118 individuals will receive the Ahli Setia Darjah Kinabalu (ASDK), 228 recipients of Ahli Darjah Kinabalu (ADK); 281 recipients of Bintang Setia Kinabalu (BSK), 310 recipients of Bintang Kinabalu (BK), eight recipients of Jaksa Pendamai (JP) and 174 recipients of Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT).

Tun Juhar is scheduled to officiate at the investiture ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu today. -Bernama