Act 446: Government adopts educational approach until December

SHAH ALAM: The government will use the educational approach on employers in various sectors until the end of this year so that they can comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446).

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said errant employers would not be fined during this period as well since the enforcement of the act is still in its early stages.

“Our intention is not to fine the employers. If we are only focused on penalising (employers) for non-compliance, our efforts will eventually fail. However, during this period, let no party take advantage of the situation.

“It is the ministry’s responsibility to educate and encourage employers to comply (with Act 446). So, we will use discretion to introduce the act,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Labour Enrichment and Professionalism seminar, here, today.

Act 446 (Amendment) 2019, enacted on Sept 1 last year, aims to improve the Guidelines for the Foreign Workers’ Accommodation 2018, prepared by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia, which covers the standard of minimum living space, basic facilities for homes and workers as well as elements of safety and hygiene that should be emphasised by the employer. This includes the prevention of the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Singapore government’s move to offer incentives to employers in the republic to hire local workers in the next six months, Saravanan said his ministry would seek detailed information from the republic’s administration to ensure that Malaysian workers there were protected.

To date, he said, an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 Malaysians were working in Singapore.

“I believe Singapore will follow the standards set by the International Labour Organisation where all employees, whether locals or foreigners, should be treated equally.

“I will discuss with the Singapore government to get the latest information on the initiative,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Singapore government’s initiative was the country’s efforts to encourage domestic employment during the Covid-19 pandemic and an allocation of S$8 billion (RM24.29 billion) was provided last month for that purpose.

Meanwhile, commenting on the proposal by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) which urged the government to speed up the implementation of the new Malaysian Remuneration System, Saravanan said the ministry welcomed the association’s proposal to improve the system.-Bernama